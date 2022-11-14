BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty to driving while high and hitting and killing a woman on a bicycle in the process, the Erie County District Attorney announced Monday.
On May 7, 2021 at approximately 11:30 p.m., 26-year-old Zaire Pittman was driving while under the influence of marijuana, when he hit 54-year-old Carolyn Carter on East Ferry Street near Wohlers Avenue. She died at the scene.
He was charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while ability impaired by a drug. He faces up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced on January 31, 2023.
New on WIVB>com
- Cheektowaga man who drove high pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter
- 3 injured, 2 power poles knocked down in City of Tonawanda crash
- News 4’s Chelsea Lovell named Miss Buffalo; winners join Wake Up!
- Buffalo man arraigned on weapons charges
- As the flakes fall, is your car prepared at all? Local mechanics give tips for winter prep
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.