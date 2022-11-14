BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty to driving while high and hitting and killing a woman on a bicycle in the process, the Erie County District Attorney announced Monday.

On May 7, 2021 at approximately 11:30 p.m., 26-year-old Zaire Pittman was driving while under the influence of marijuana, when he hit 54-year-old Carolyn Carter on East Ferry Street near Wohlers Avenue. She died at the scene.

He was charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while ability impaired by a drug. He faces up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced on January 31, 2023.