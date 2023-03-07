BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man admitted to killing two cats in 2021, pleading guilty to animal cruelty charges, the Erie County District Attorney announced Tuesday.

Authorities say that 23-year-old Moises Germanguerrero killed two cats by hitting them in the head with a closed fist, one in March 2021 and the second in October 2021. Authorities say that Germanguerrero was the owner of the cats, which were brought to the veterinarian’s office by his girlfriend.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals.

He faces up to two years in prison when he is sentenced on June 5. He remains released on his own recognizance.