BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teenager from Cheektowaga pleaded guilty in three separate cases involving arson, animal cruelty and harassing a jail deputy, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Zachary A. Jackson, 19, pleaded guilty in three separate incidents in 2022 and 2023.

He was charged with third-degree arson from an incident on Oct. 15, 2022, when he poured lighter fluid on a family member’s pickup truck and used a blowtorch to set it on fire. The fire was put out quickly, but caused significant damage to the truck.

In the second incident, he was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after he attempted to drown a family member’s dog in a bathtub at a home on Girard Avenue in Cheektowaga on April 19. The dog received veterinary treatment.

Finally, Jackson admitted to throwing a liquid, believed to be urine, at a jail deputy while he was being held at the Erie County Holding Center on Sep. 19. In that crime, he was charged with aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate.

For all three crimes, he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 3, 2024.