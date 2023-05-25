BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga woman is facing charges after she allegedly smashed the window of a school bus on Tuesday, the Buffalo Police Department announced.

Rachael Coon, 21, was charged with one count of third-degree criminal mischief and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. She was arrested on Thursday.

Police say Coon alleged followed a First Student school bus a notable distance before it arrived at Public School 31 on Stanton Street. Coon then allegedly smashed a window on the bus with an unknown object before fleeing the scene.

Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.