Cheektowaga woman charged with witness tampering, accused of trying to cause collision with a witness

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 34-year-old Cheektowaga woman was arrested and charged after allegedly trying to cause a vehicle collision with a woman who’s actively testifying as a witness in court.

Carly Turnquist of Cheektowaga is accused of following and attempting to crash into a woman on July 19, who had just testified in a criminal trial. The witness was also scheduled to testify the next day.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s office says Turnquist has been charged with one count of third-degree tampering with a witness. She was arraigned in Wyoming County Court and an order of protection was issued for the witness.

Authorities say she was charged “due to the risk of physical injury to the witness caused by Turnquist.”

Carly Turnquist was released on her own recognizance and will be in the Town of Warsaw Court on August 9.