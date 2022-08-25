BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga woman was sentenced to three years of probation for selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards to an undercover trooper.

The New York State Department of Health began an investigation after it received information that 24-year-old Kaiyah S. Heinrich of Cheektowaga was selling fake vaccine cards through her Facebook account.

On March 10, 2022, Heinrich sold two vaccine cards to an undercover investigator on Thruway Plaza Drive in Cheektowaga.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, which are misdemeanors.