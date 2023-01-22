BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga woman is in stable condition after being shot at a party on Orlando Street early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police.

Police say they responded to the 100 block of Orlando Street just after 2:30 a.m., where the 29-year-old woman had been shot during an argument at a party.

She was transported to ECMC.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.