EARLSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) — New York State Police announced that they have arrested an Earlsville man for sex crimes involving a child.

On August 10, 2022, members of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Computer Crimes Unit arrested Davaun J. Chandler, 28, of Earlsville, N.Y. for the Class D felony of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child and the Class E felony of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child.

An investigation revealed that Chandler was in possession and was promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation. The arrest stems from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Chandler was arraigned before a judge and remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility on $5000 cash, $10,000 bond, and $15,000 credit bail.