Cherry Creek man turns himself in, charged with criminal mischief

CHERRY CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has turned himself in after leaving the scene of a reported altercation Saturday night in Chautauqua County.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Southside Avenue. According to the Sheriff’s office, Gordon Ellis III, 39, damaged someone else’s property and prevented an individual from calling 911 to report the incident. Ellis left the scene prior to the deputies’ arrival, but turned himself in Sunday to answer to two charges of criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Ellis will appear in town court at a later date.