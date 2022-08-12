JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man could spend decades in prison if he’s convicted of child porn charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York’s office, Jamestown police received information about 34-year-old Roberto Millan this past February. They were told that he sexually abused a 15-year-old girl.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the victim told investigators that Millan asked her to take sexually explicit photos of herself and send them to him. Officials say that initially, she refused, but complied after Millan allegedly threatened to harm her family.

“The victim also stated that during the first time Millan sexually abuse her, he warned that if she ‘made too much noise,’ he would physically harm her family,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors said investigators found a series of sexually explicit text messages between Millan and the teen, along with child porn. Millan was taken to the Jamestown Police Department after a search of his home on February 9.

His cell phone, which prosecutors say contained more child porn, was seized. Millan has been charged with production and attempted production of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

If he’s convicted, he could spend five to 30 years in prison and pay a $250,000 fine.