BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Blasdell man admitted to possession of child pornography in court Thursday.

Shawn Kostelny, 56, shared images of child pornography with an undercover officer in June 2020 over internet peer-to-peer software, the United States Attorney’s Office said.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Kostelny’s home, seizing several electronics and a hard drive.

The investigation revealed there were more than 600 images of child pornography on the drive. These images included prepubescent minors, the sexual abuse or exploitation of an infant or toddler, and depictions of violence, according to the USAO.

Shawn Kostelny could spend a maximum of 20 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine when he’s sentenced.

The 56-year-old will learn his fate on November 22.