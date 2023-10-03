BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Springville man who was working as an emergency room nurse at Oishei Children’s Hospital was arrested on child pornography charges, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross’ office announced Tuesday.

Springville resident Erik Hjemdahl-Monsen, 46, was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, charges that carry a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Oishei Children’s Hospital said in a statement Hjemdahl-Monsen was immediately suspended when police notified the hospital of the nature of the investigation into the nurse. He was terminated Tuesday following his arrest.

“The New York State Police made it clear to us that the materials were not connected to his role as an RN and that they did not involve any patient at Children’s Hospital,” the statement read in part. “The crimes alleged involve illegal activity on Mr. Monsen’s personal property (phone, computer, etc.) and personal internet activity.”

Hjemdahl-Monsen was traced back to a child pornography image uploaded to the chat application Kik after New York State Police was alerted of the image by National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

A search warrant executed at Hjemdahl-Monsen’s home on Sept. 21 seized 10 items and uncovered a phone with video containing child sexual abuse material that appeared to have been stored on the phone since 2020.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, NYSP turned over the seized items to the FBI on Sept. 29. A subsequent search found several more child pornography videos.

Oishei Children’s Hospital said criminal background checks are performed on all prospective employees, and there were previously no reported issues at the time of Hjemdahl-Monsen’s hiring, “nor did he have any record of illegal conduct while employed at the hospital.”

“We are dedicated to the health and safety of the patients and families that we serve. Our employment practices and policies, as demonstrated here, reflect our unwavering commitment to their well-being,” the hospital said. “Our thoughts go out to those impacted by this individual’s alleged reprehensible misconduct.”

Hjemdahl-Monsen appeared before a judge Tuesday morning and was held until a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.