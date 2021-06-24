City of Buffalo to increase patrols after seven were shot in last 24 hours

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo is increasing police patrols after seven people were shot, three of which were killed, in the Queen City in a 10 hour period.

City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown calls the shootings senseless and says city leaders remain committed to reducing gun violence.

Brown has asked Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood to increase patrols in an effort to crack down on violence.

“As Mayor, I understand that public safety is paramount, and I have asked Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood to increase police patrols throughout the City to keep all of our residents safe from this senseless violence. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, but our actions remain dedicated to reducing the gun violence that has plagued cities.”

A gunman opened fire at JFK Park Wednesday afternoon, wounding four people. Three of the victims are in stable condition and one is in serious condition. In the early hours of Thursday morning, three people were shot and killed inside a home on Ashley Street.