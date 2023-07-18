BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Clarence man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted a victim by slamming their head into the cement ground, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Henry Jurek, 45, was arraigned this past Friday and charged with:

First-degree unlawful imprisonment

Second-degree attempted assault

Third-degree assault

Resisting arrest

Second-degree obstruction of governmental administration

Disorderly conduct

Officials say at around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Jurek allegedly caused injuries to the victim during an argument at a home on Silver Birch Court by slamming their head into the ground. Jurek is also alleged to have prevented the victim from leaving the home by dragging them back inside after they attempted to leave.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for treatment.

After a deputy responded to the incident, officials say Jurek allegedly attempted to physically prevent law enforcement from entering the home by blocking the day. He is also accused of refusing commands while being arrested.

Jurek is expected to return to court July 19 and was held without bail. He faces a maximum of four years in prison.