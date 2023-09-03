BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Clarence woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a flag from a cemetery plot, according to the New York State Police.
On August 30, 57-year-old Charlene Wieczorek was arrested for allegedly stealing the flag from the Clarence Fillmore Cemetery on Ransom Road. The flag was valued at $50.
Wieczorek was charged with cemetery desecration and was issued an appearance ticket.
