Common Council calls for revising state’s new criminal justice reform laws

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Criminal justice reform is shaping up as one of the hot topics for state lawmakers as they return to Albany this week, and Buffalo Common Council members are weighing in, too.

It seemed to be universally understood in Albany, people who are accused of petty crimes and misdemeanors should not languish in jail for weeks, months, even years because they cannot afford bail.

But now many of those lawmakers agree criminal justice reform has led to some unintended consequences.

There was little disagreement when state lawmakers voted to reform the state’s criminal justice system, in 2019, but police and prosecutors objected to the bail reform aspect going too far, removing judges’ discretion to set bail for most misdemeanors and some non-violent felonies.

Delaware District Councilman Joel Feroleto and Chris Scanlon from the South District co-authored a resolution calling on state lawmakers to fine tune the Criminal Justice Reform package, to keep the streets safe.

“Some of the hate crimes and some of the vehicular crimes that have resulted in death,” Feroleto said, “I think those absolutely need to be looked at, and a judge should be able to say yes or no to bail on that.”

Masten District Councilman Ulysees Wingo pointed out the resolution itself was fine tuned, recognizing the spirit of bail reform.

“That people who cannot afford bail do not have to worry about sitting in jail, waiting for a hearing date, because they simply cannot afford to post bail to get out.”

Scanlon said, the voices of refining reform seem to be making a difference in Albany, “You saw the State Attorney General coming out, you saw something the governor mentioning that this needs to be re-examined, that it is a bit of a work-in-progress.”

The Common Council’s resolution passed unanimously, and while the measure is non-binding, it is being forwarded to the state Senate Majority Leader, the Assembly Speaker, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.