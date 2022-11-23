SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Concord man was arrested after allegedly driving while impaired by drugs, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.

Hugh Smith Jr., 50, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, DWI-drug with two prior convictions, and tampering with evidence — all felonies. He was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say that on Wednesday, Smith was observed operating a vehicle on East Main Street in Springville. Smith was known by deputies to have a revoked license and a patrol officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but Smith did not pull over and fled, they say.

Eventually, deputies located Smith in a gravel pit on Benz Road and detained him. A scale and packing material were allegedly found near Smith’s vehicle and a drug recognition expert determined him to be impaired by drugs.

Smith is being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment.