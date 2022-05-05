JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hartford, Connecticut man was arrested Wednesday after firing several shots down a city block in Jamestown.

A video obtained by Jamestown Police showed 20-year-old Victor Nunez standing in the road, firing shots in the 100 Block of Broadhead Avenue. After firing the shots, he and four others are seen ducking into a nearby blue Chevy Cruze.

Officers found the empty sedan parked on the east side of Jamestown, according to a JPD press release.

Police identified and arrested Nunez on first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief charges. More charges are expected as an investigation gets underway, Jamestown Police said.

The others in the Chevy were also identified.

Jamestown Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have recovered the weapon that was believed to have been used in the shooting.

Nunez is being held for arraignment.