Consulting firm established by former deputy mayor of Buffalo pleads guilty to wire fraud

Crime

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A political consulting firm organized by the former deputy mayor of Buffalo is pleading guilty to a federal charge.

The United States Attorney’s office says LSA Strategies has admitted to committing wire fraud and could be fined as much as $500,000.

Prosecutors say Steven Casey started the firm in 2012 and that the organization devised a scheme to defraud a candidate running for a state senate seat in buffalo that same year. The company’s plea comes after an investigation by the FBI.

Casey worked in City Hall from 2006 to 2014.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now

Olympics News & Medal Count