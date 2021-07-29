Consulting firm established by former deputy mayor of Buffalo pleads guilty to wire fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A political consulting firm organized by the former deputy mayor of Buffalo is pleading guilty to a federal charge.

The United States Attorney’s office says LSA Strategies has admitted to committing wire fraud and could be fined as much as $500,000.

Prosecutors say Steven Casey started the firm in 2012 and that the organization devised a scheme to defraud a candidate running for a state senate seat in buffalo that same year. The company’s plea comes after an investigation by the FBI.

Casey worked in City Hall from 2006 to 2014.