BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been indicted on one count of second degree murder for allegedly shooting his co-worker in the corner store where they both worked, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Buffalo Police say they responded to a reported shooting at a convenience store on Broadway on February 21, 2023 and found the victim, 62-year-old Tawfaik Alsheari, deceased inside the store.

Police arrested the defendant, 24-year-old Abdula Hussein, a “short time later.” Prosecutors allege that Hussein intentionally shot Alsheari.

If convicted, Hussein faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

Hussein is being held without bail and will appear in court on April 6 for a pre-trial hearing.