BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police slapped handcuffs on 41-year-old Jamie Ware, who they say was involved in an Oxford Avenue shooting.

The Queen City man was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Tuesday afternoon shooting.

Ware and another male “were involved in an exchange of gunfire.” The 41-year-old was wounded in the leg, according to BPD. Ware is not allowed to carry a firearm due to a prior felony conviction.

Anyone with information about the other man involved in this shooting is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.