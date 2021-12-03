Convicted rapist sentenced for failing to register as sex offender

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dale Dulac, 59, of Niagara Falls, who was convicted of failing to register as a sex offender, was sentenced to serve 37 months in prison Friday by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr.

In March 1993, Dulac was convicted of rape in the first degree in Niagara County Court and sentenced to serve 12 – 25 years in prison. That October, he was also convicted of rape in the first degree in Erie County Court and sentenced to serve five – 10 years in prison, to run consecutive to the Niagara County sentence, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlin M. Higgins.

Dulac was paroled in October 2015 and placed on the New York State Sex Offender Registry. On Sept. 24, 2019, an arrest warrant was issued for Dulac after a parole officer visited his residence in Niagara Falls but found that he was no longer living there.

On Oct. 7, 2019, Dulac was arrested in California for stealing a purse and sentenced to 64 months in prison. Between Sept. 23 and Oct. 7, 2019, Dulac failed to register as a sex offender in California and failed to update his New York registration status.