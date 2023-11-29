BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Attica Correctional Facility was placed on lockdown on Tuesday following “several acts of violence” at the prison, according to the State Department of Corrections.

Authorities said the issues began with inmate-on-inmate violence and then escalated. They said several staff members were assaulted, including a corrections officer who was stabbed several times and another who suffered serious injuries to his face.

The facility was locked down for a full facility search, which is expected to take several days. It is unclear if the lockdown has been lifted as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Department of Corrections, State Police and local law enforcement are all working to investigate and they plan to pursue prosecution.

Attica, a maximum-security facility for men in Wyoming County, holds just over 1,600 inmates as of the most recent PREA Facility Audit Report last June.