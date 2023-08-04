BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A state appellate court ruled that a Buffalo police officer involved in a serious crash that paralyzed a woman can be held liable for that crash.

Back in 2020, Buffalo police officer Branden Lowe was responding to a domestic violence call. While responding, Lowe drove against traffic through a residential area in the city’s Masten District at speeds of up to 80 miles an hour and crashed into a car in an intersection.

Lowe then crashed into two pedestrians — one of whom was Chelsea Ellis, who suffered severe injuries and was paralyzed as a result of the crash.

The court ruled that Lowe operated his patrol car with “reckless disregard for the safety of others,” and that he acted with “conscious indifference” in the crash.

The City of Buffalo remains a defendant in the case. Officer Lowe remains with the department.

The court documents can be viewed below.