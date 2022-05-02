CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four minors will be charged with felonies by Cheektowaga Police following a shoplifting incident and vehicle pursuit, according to CPD.

Police report one 16-year-old and three 17-year-olds were seen getting into a white Ford Ranger in the Cabela’s parking lot after one of them had stolen a Ruger pistol magazine. After a plate number was provided for the Ranger, police learned the vehicle had been reported stolen in Buffalo on April 17. The vehicle was reportedly involved with multiple other recent crimes in Western New York as well.

A Cheektowaga officer found the vehicle, still occupied, and parked on Edison Avenue in Buffalo around 2:20 p.m., and the Buffalo Police Department was notified. As BPD attempted to approach the vehicle, the driver reportedly put it in reverse, ramming into an unmarked Cheektowaga detectives vehicle before taking off.

An undercover police vehicle was rammed into after approaching the allegedly stolen vehicle. (Courtesy: CPD)

After a brief pursuit, the teens were reportedly taken into custody and, according to CPD, will be charged with criminal possession of stolen property, with one of the teens also being charged with larceny. The driver is also reportedly being investigated, with additional charges possibly forthcoming.

Two of the teens suffered minor injuries and were treated at ECMC.