Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 for information on person responsible for string of Buffalo bank robberies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering $2,500 to get a Buffalo bank robber off the streets and is asking for the public’s help doing it.

Crime Stoppers says the person was involved in four City of Buffalo bank robberies between September 3, 2021, and October 1, 2021.

If you have any information that might lead to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible, call Crime Stoppers WNY at (716) 867-6161. Or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips mobile app.