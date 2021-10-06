Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 for information on person responsible for string of Buffalo bank robberies

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering $2,500 to get a Buffalo bank robber off the streets and is asking for the public’s help doing it.

Crime Stoppers says the person was involved in four City of Buffalo bank robberies between September 3, 2021, and October 1, 2021.

If you have any information that might lead to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible, call Crime Stoppers WNY at (716) 867-6161. Or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips mobile app.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Crime News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now