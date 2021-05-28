Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of man wanted in Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers of Western New York is offering up to $5,000 for information resulting in the arrest or indictment of the gunman responsible for the May shooting of Robert Jackson.

Jackson was shot on Block Street in Buffalo on May 22, 2021.

Crime Stoppers asks if you have information about the gunman to call (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.