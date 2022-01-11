Crime Stoppers offering $7,500 for information on 2021 homicide at Northampton and Humboldt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is looking for information on a December homicide.

Tyreeona Wiley was killed on Dec. 19, 2021 at Northampton Street and Humboldt Parkway in Buffalo. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $7,500 to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest in Wiley’s death.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at (716) 867-6161 or through the “Buffalo Tips” mobile app.