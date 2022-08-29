BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the death of Jalia Marrero.

The 18-year-old hadn’t been seen since early May and was reported missing on May 21, according to Buffalo Police.

Marrero was found dead at the foot of St. Lawrence Avenue & Virgil Avenue in North Buffalo on June 6.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Crime Stopper WNY at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips smartphone app.