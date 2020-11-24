Crime Stoppers offering $7,500 reward for information on Lockport homicide

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Crime Stoppers along with the City of Lockport Police is offering a $7,500 reward for information on the death of a Lockport woman.

Holly Seiler was strangled and set on fire at her home at 605 East High Street on the morning of October 20, 2016.

Anyone with information leading to a possible arrest is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Buffalo at 716-867-6161.

LATEST:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss