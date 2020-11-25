Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on the murder of Selina Childs

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a $7,500 reward for information on the death of Selina Childs.

Police say Childs was killed on October 10, 2020, on Wood Avenue in Buffalo. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161.

LATEST:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss