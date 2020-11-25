BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a $7,500 reward for information on the death of Selina Childs.
Police say Childs was killed on October 10, 2020, on Wood Avenue in Buffalo. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161.
LATEST:
- Erie County Comptroller starts GoFundMe for gym owner fined $15,000 for large gathering
- SC congressman hoping Biden administration can bring Americans together
- Queen City Gambit: Local entrepreneur is teaching chess to Buffalo
- Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on the murder of Selina Childs
- Trump administration wants to cut food stamps to thousands of seniors, lawmakers say