Crime Stoppers offering up $2,500 for information leading to arrest of Kevin Allen Jr.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Crime Stoppers WNY is offering the public up to $2,500 for information that could lead to the arrest of Kevin Allen Jr.

Allen violated the terms of his federal supervised release and is wanted by the United States Marshals Service.

Kevin Allen Jr. stands at 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 300 pounds.

If you have any information Crime Stoppers WNY asks you call at 716-867-6161 or by submitting a tip on the Buffalo Tips app.