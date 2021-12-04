Crime Stoppers offering up $2,500 for information on Jamestown homicide

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to $2,500 for anyone with information leading to the arrest or indictment in the October 2021 homicide of a Jamestown man.

Angel Pacheco was shot and killed on October 19, 2021, in Jamestown on Water Street. Police in Jamestown believes the weapon used to kill Pacheco was given to other people not directly involved with the shooting, according to Crime Stoppers WNY.

Anyone with information on where the weapon might be and who killed Angel Pacheco is asked to call Crime Stoppers WNY at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the “Buffalo Tips” smartphone app.