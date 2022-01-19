Crime Stoppers offering up to $2,500 for information on man with 4 warrants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a man with four active warrants.

Devon Wright is wanted for attempted criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and first-degree criminal sexual act.

Crime Stoppers said Wright stands at 6’01” and weighs 300 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers WNY at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the ‘Buffalo Tips’ mobile app.

