NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– Crime Stoppers is looking for information leading to the arrest of Arion Darrell.

Darrell is 18-years-old and is wanted by the Niagara Falls Police Department.

Crime Stoppers tells us, he is wanted for a homicide that happened on December 1 of this year.

We’re also told he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

They say if you have any information to call 716-867-6161 or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers app.