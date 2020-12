BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the persons responsible for the shooting of Willie Rutledge.

Crime Stoppers says Rutledge was shot on December 6, 2020 on Best Street in Buffalo.

They say if you have any information to call 716-867-6161 or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers app.