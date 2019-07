BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to an arrest in connection to the homicide of Joshua Jalovick.

Jalovick was shot and killed on Freund Street in Buffalo last Monday.

MORE: Buffalo man killed in Monday night shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers app.