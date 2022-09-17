BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of a person who committed a double homicide in 2020.

John Gorzynski and Detrick Clements were killed at 111 Ashley Street in the City of Buffalo on September 16, 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.