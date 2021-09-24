Crime Stoppers offering up to $7,500 for information on May homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eduardo Santiago was killed in May 2021, and if you have information about who might be responsible, Crime Stoppers WNY wants to hear from you.

Santiago was killed on May 11, 2021, on Theodore Street in the Queen City. If you have information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible, up to $7,500 could be yours.

They ask that you contact them through the Crime Stoppers Mobile App “Buffalo Tips” or call (716) 867-6161.