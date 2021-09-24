BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eduardo Santiago was killed in May 2021, and if you have information about who might be responsible, Crime Stoppers WNY wants to hear from you.
Santiago was killed on May 11, 2021, on Theodore Street in the Queen City. If you have information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible, up to $7,500 could be yours.
They ask that you contact them through the Crime Stoppers Mobile App “Buffalo Tips” or call (716) 867-6161.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
Crime News
- Crime Stoppers offering up to $7,500 for information on May homicide
- Collierville, TN Kroger shooting kills 2, including shooter, injures 12 more
- Buffalo man “grazed by gunfire” in Tuesday night shooting on Norfolk Ave.
- Local law enforcement agencies execute impact patrol operation focusing on crime in Niagara Falls
- Jamestown man sentenced for deadly 2017 stabbing