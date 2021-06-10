Crime Stoppers offering up to $7,500 for information regarding homicide of Marquon Richardson

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person who killed Marquon Richardson.

Richardson was killed on May 20 on Progressive Avenue in Buffalo.

Crime Stoppers says the SUV pictured above is believed to be involved in the homicide.

Those with information are asked to  can call (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories