Crime Stoppers offering up to $7,500 for information regarding homicide of Marquon Richardson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person who killed Marquon Richardson.

Richardson was killed on May 20 on Progressive Avenue in Buffalo.

Crime Stoppers says the SUV pictured above is believed to be involved in the homicide.

Those with information are asked to can call (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.