BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — $2,500 could be yours for information leading to the arrest or indictment of a man wanted on a federal warrant.

WNY Crime Stoppers is offering up the cash for information on Nader Ngoopos, known as “Nikey,” he’s wanted on a felon in possession charge.

He’s described as a Black male, standing 6’0″ and weighing 150 lbs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ngoopos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips smartphone app.