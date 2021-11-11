Crime Stoppers offers up to $2,500 for information leading to arrest in Buffalo robbery

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of robbery in the City of Buffalo.

Up to $2,500 could be yours for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible for a robbery and shots fired at Philadelphia and Ontario Streets on October 30, 2021.

Crime Stoppers WNY can be reached by phone at (716) 867-6161. You can also submit a tip on their app “Buffalo Tips,” which is available at the iTunes Store and on Google Play.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now