Crime Stoppers offers up to $2,500 for information leading to arrest in Buffalo robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of robbery in the City of Buffalo.

Up to $2,500 could be yours for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible for a robbery and shots fired at Philadelphia and Ontario Streets on October 30, 2021.

Crime Stoppers WNY can be reached by phone at (716) 867-6161. You can also submit a tip on their app “Buffalo Tips,” which is available at the iTunes Store and on Google Play.