Crime Stoppers offers up to $2,500 for information leading to arrest of 15-year-old Koons Avenue suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers Buffalo is asking for information that could lead to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy wanted in connection to Tuesday’s deadly Koons Avenue shooting.

A reward of $2,500 is offered to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martin Norris.

He’s described as a Black male who stands at 5’08” and weighs 180 pounds.

Crime Stoppers said Norris should be considered dangerous.

You can call in a tip to Crime Stoppers WNY at (716) 867-6161 or download the “Buffalo Tips” smartphone app.

Buffalo Police arrested 19-year-old Vincent Manirakiza Tuesday night, he’s charged with murder and burglary, according to BPD and the Erie County District Attorney’s office.