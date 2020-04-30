1  of  2
Crime Stoppers offers up to $2,500 for information on wanted man

Crime

(WIVB)- Crime Stoppers is offering an award of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of James Maskal.

Maskal, who is serving a sentence for attempting to disseminate indecent material to a minor, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service under a warrant.

He is described as a white man standing at 6’2″ and weighing 200 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Buffalo at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.

