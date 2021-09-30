Crime Stoppers offers up to $5,000 for information on June quadruple shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person(s) responsible for the June shooting that wounded four people, including an 8-year-old.

The shooting happened on the evening of June 23, 2021, at JFK Recreation Center basketball courts on the 100 block of Hickory Street in Buffalo. An 8-year-old, 14-year-old, 21-year-old and 24-year-old were those shot.

For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the shooting, Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to $5,000.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at (716) 867-6161 or by downloading the “Buffalo Tips” app.