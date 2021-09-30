Crime Stoppers offers up to $5,000 for information on June quadruple shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person(s) responsible for the June shooting that wounded four people, including an 8-year-old.

The shooting happened on the evening of June 23, 2021, at JFK Recreation Center basketball courts on the 100 block of Hickory Street in Buffalo. An 8-year-old, 14-year-old, 21-year-old and 24-year-old were those shot.

For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the shooting, Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to $5,000.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at (716) 867-6161 or by downloading the “Buffalo Tips” app.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Crime News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story