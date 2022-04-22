BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible for the death of James “Dough Boy” Smith III.

Smith was killed on March 1, 2017, outside 111 Pershing Avenue in Buffalo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers WNY at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips smartphone app.