BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest or indictment on a murder that occurred in November 2021.

Police say that Derrick Bishop was killed on November 13, 2021 on Wadsworth Street in the City of Buffalo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.