Crime Stoppers WNY offering up to $7,500 for information leading to arrest in August homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible for the August killing of Joel Northrup.

Northrup was shot and killed on Parkside Avenue in Buffalo just after 7 p.m. on August 30, 2021.

Crime Stoppers WNY can be reached by phone at (716) 867-6161. You can also submit a tip on their app “Buffalo Tips,” which is available at the iTunes Store and on Google Play.