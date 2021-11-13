Crime Stoppers WNY offering up to $7,500 for information on August homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to $7,500 for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible for the death of Corvonte Jones.

Jones was killed on August 29, 2021, on Montana Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers WNY at (716) 867-6161 through the Buffalo Tips smartphone app.