BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or people responsible for deaths in two separate homicide investigations.





Davaughn Harper was killed on Feb. 19 on Northland Avenue. Shawn Carmichael and Lonnie Coleman were killed on March 5 on Genesee Street.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call (716) 867-6161 or report through the Crime Stoppers app, “Buffalo Tips.”